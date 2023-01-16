Charlotte Ann Wessel

Charlotte Ann (Olsen) Wessel passed away at her home on January 13, 2023. She was born on September 3, 1942 in Eureka, Kansas to William Oliver Olsen and June Hart Olsen. Early in her childhood, the family moved to Council Grove, Kan. where she grew up on a diversified farm which included a Grade A dairy; a flock of 10,000 turkeys per year, cattle, horses, swine, sheep and crops. She learned to work hard, take care of the animals before herself and the art of time management. All of which she used throughout her life.
Charlotte was a Morris County 4-H member showing dairy cattle and turkeys as well as exhibiting foods. She won the opportunity to show a turkey at the National Turkey Show at the World’s Fair in Chicago where her turkey sold for a record price of $50 per pound. She graduated from Morris County High School where she served as the yearbook editor and made lifelong friends. She enjoyed attending and helping organize class reunions.
She married Ronald Wessel on Nov. 6, 1960, and they moved to Emporia, Kan. She was a homemaker raising four daughters, livestock, horses, turkeys, milking cows and feeding out 35-40 bucket calves at a time until the girls began 4-H.
Charlotte loved horses and passed that love to her children by teaching them to ride on her childhood horse, Sandy. For the girls, that love grew into horse shows, judging contests, quiz bowls, and horse racing.
She served as a 4-H volunteer for many years and believed every child has the potential to succeed if given a caring mentor and opportunities, and she provided both to many young people throughout her life. Charlotte served several terms on the Lyon County Extension Board, was instrumental in starting and then serving as a leader of the Rawhide Wranglers 4-H Horse Club and created and coached the Lyon County 4-H horse drill team. She coached state and national winning judging and horse bowl teams. Driving the teams across the state and the country for practice and contests were filled with fun, sightseeing opportunities, hard work and teamwork. She helped create a 4-H exchange trip with Canadian and Lyon County 4-H’ers, and that bus trip and exchange provided more learning opportunities for the kids she loved.
She enjoyed working many years with other 4-H volunteers, Extension agents, State 4-H Horse Specialists and Kansas State University Extension Horse Specialists as a member of the State 4-H Horse Advisory Board which provided 4-H horse show and learning opportunities statewide. She was honored as a state 4-H alumni winner; was given the Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award; and was recognized as a State of Kansas Outstanding Volunteer.
Charlotte was an excellent cook and baker and having a meal or receiving baked goods from her was one way she said, “I love you and appreciate you.” She shared her recipes and tips with others and many 4-H’ers fair winning exhibits came from Charlotte’s recipes.
After the kids were on their own, Charlotte missed working with young people so she started driving a bus for the Emporia school district. She was again on the road with kids, providing a listening ear, advice and guidance and sense of fun.
Packing a lot in the time she had here, Charlotte had a zest for living and adventure and was blessed with amazing friends. She especially enjoyed going to the Kentucky Derby; the National Finals Rodeo; Cheyenne Frontier Days and any other road trip that came along. She was also an avid KU basketball fan and all stopped when it was time to watch them play. Charlotte was a longtime regular at the recreation center pool where she made many friends during water aerobics and water walking.
Charlotte loved and was proud of her life, her family and her friends, and recently told her granddaughter, Tara, “I love you and always hate to leave you.” We’re sure this is what she would say now to all her family and friends if she could.
She is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Wessel Atkinson (Eric) of Alma, Kan.; Brenda Wessel and Ginger Wessel both of Emporia.; one granddaughter, Tara Lovorn (Cole) and one great granddaughter, Zella Ann Lovorn of Gatesville, Texas; and one sister; Helen Olsen, of Council Grove, Kan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and June Olsen; her husband, Ronald Wessel; a daughter, Tammy Wessel McHargue; a sister, Karen Rose Olsen; and two brothers, William Olsen and Steve Olsen.
Ken Hansen will conduct a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Greenwood Cemetery south of Emporia, Kansas. Bringing a chair is recommended. A memorial has been established for Lyon County 4-H, with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, , PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.