Applications are now being accepted for the 9th annual greater Emporia Match Day, hosted by the Emporia Community Foundation. Match Day is set for Nov. 14.
“Match Day plays an important role in the finances for the participating small non-profits who are selected," said 2022 Match Day Chair Ruth Wheeler. "Match Day is truly ECF’s gift to the community.”
ECF will accept applications from charitable organizations with operating budgets of $175,000 or less; property (real estate) cannot be privately owned; and the organization must have an active fund with the ECF.
Applications are available via the Foundation’s website at www.emporiacf.org, Facebook, calling the office at 620- 342-9304 or at the ECF office. Applications may be submitted electronically or delivered to the Emporia Community Foundation office at 527 Commercial St., Suite B until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 25.
Almost $1.9 million has been generated for 39 greater Emporia area non-profits over the past eight years. The ECF is excited once again to provide area nonprofits the unique experience that has become one of the major giving events for the Emporia community. Last year’s checks totaling over $455,700 and were distributed to 25 charitable organizations on the nationally recognized day of Giving Tuesday — the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
Once again, this year’s Emporia Area Match Day event will be at the ECF Office where donors can “drive up” to the entrance with their donations. Donors will also be able to go online to emporiamatchday.com on Nov. 14 to give their donations.
“The participating organizations did an excellent job in reaching out to their donors last year,” Wheeler said. “This was evident in a 41% increase in donations for the participating nonprofits over the previous year.”
The greater Emporia 2022 Match Day brings together diverse networks of people and charitable causes to encourage and amplify small acts of kindness in the service of changing our community and our world for the better. It is the communities’ opportunity to celebrate giving and work together for good.
For additional information about Match Day activities or an application contact the ECF at 620-342-9304, check their Facebook page or go to their website at www.emporiacf.org. Additional information will also be released as it becomes available.
