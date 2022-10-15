In the current political environment, how do you propose working with others in Congress to accomplish representing issues that apply to Kansas?
As a Lieutenant in the US Navy, I understand how to work with people of all backgrounds and beliefs to accomplish the mission: Protecting and Defending the United States. I will bring the same skills to Washington to work with everyone to help Kansas and America.
What federal issues do you see as having the greatest impact on Kansas?
The biggest issues facing our country is ensuring that hard-working Americans have the tools necessary to compete in the global economy. We must invest in our people to give them the education and skills they need to succeed and provide for their families. If elected, I will work to ensure that our infrastructure is modernized to support 21st century jobs and work to help Kansas families find the housing and child care they need.
What, if any, steps [will you/should our nation] take concerning healthcare and healthcare access? Should mental health be addressed? Why or why not?
If elected, I will support legislation that lowers the rising cost of health care that puts thousands of Kansas families in debt. I would keep expanding Medicaid and reducing prescription costs. The pandemic has exasperated mental health disparities as we have seen a rise in mental health crises in young people and those without homes and proper health care. I believe mental health treatments should be included in general health care.
What measures do you support, if any, concerning voting rights, setting voting policies, and securing elections in our country?
I support any efforts to make the ballot box accessible to all. I believe we should expand early voting and mail in ballots, same-day voter registration, and automatic registration.
What, if any, steps should our country take concerning campaign financing and the influence of money in politics?
I am willing to work with all stakeholders to take money’s corrosive effects out of politics, including better transparency from third party groups and more stringent punishments for habitual law breakers.
What is your position on gun control? What measures, if any, do you support or oppose to deal with gun violence?
As a hunter and Naval reservist and life long gun owner I support the efforts underway in the US Senate to work to keep gun out of the hands of criminals who seek to harm others. I support the the bi-partisan gun laws and if elected, will work within the Second Amendments boundaries to keep guns away from criminals.
What steps, if any, should be taken towards immigration reform? What do you support/oppose in current immigration policy?
Dreamers deserve a path to citizenship and should not have to live their lives in perpetual limbo. We need to secure the border using the most cost-effective and humane methods, while still fulfilling our legal obligations pursuant to long-ratified treaties. I will work with anyone who wants to seriously address the situation and try to finally solve this problem.
Of the many issues facing the U.S., which three are your priorities? How might you best address these issues?
My campaign is focused on ensuring the economy continues to recover while dealing with the inflation caused by supply-chain breakdowns and Russian aggression. I am also focused on ensuring that working families are rewarded for their hard labors and have the tools necessary to care for their children. Another area of concern is the national security threat posed by Russian aggression and China’s rampant military build-up. We cannot allow China to out pace our military readiness and missile capabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.