An Emporia man with a prison record was arrested before dawn Monday after police said he fired gunshots at his apartment.
Diego Ambriz-Cervantes, 26, is accused of unlawfully discharging a firearm at 914 Cottonwood Street.
Emporia Deputy Police Chief Kevin Risley said in a statement said calls about gunfire began shortly after 3 a.m. That led to a law enforcement perimeter around the apartment building.
A police lieutenant had talked with Ambriz-Cervantes earlier in the night about “an unconnected incident,” Risley said. When more officers arrived, Cervantes reportedly refused to open his door.
After a police negotiator was called, Ambriz-Cervantes reportedly came out and surrendered peacefully around 5:50 a.m. Risley said no one was injured.
Specific charges against Ambriz-Cervantes will be determined by the Lyon County Attorney.
Ambriz-Cervantes spent almost five years in prison for a Lyon County kidnapping conviction in 2016. He was released in March 2021.
