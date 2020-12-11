Kevin died Monday afternoon, December 7, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas after losing his weeks-long battle with COVID-19. He was 50 years old. Kevin was born June 18, 1970 to Gary A and Susan Helstrom Thompson in Emporia, Kansas. Survivors include his parents; his brother, Todd W. Thompson; his uncle, Larry B Thompson; and his aunt, Patty Helstrom Douglas and her husband, William G Douglas, all of Emporia. He is also survived by his sister, Lisa Thompson Vela and her husband, Daniel B. Vela; niece, Alyssa M. Vela; and nephew, Jordan K. Vela, all of Overland Park. His grandparents, William E. and Erma Winter Thompson and Kenneth L. and Phyllis Gunkel Helstrom preceded him in death as did his beloved cat, Rocky. He worked for Tyson Foods.
He loved animals of all kinds and had a gentle heart but he especially loved cats. Movies were a passion of his, with a great admiration of anything related to Star Wars. As a teenager, he was a fan of Hard Rock. As an adult, that, inexplicably, segued into a strong bias for classical music. He and his Grandma Thompson, before she passed away, enjoyed dressing up and attending the Wichita Symphony together. In the evenings, he put his earphones on and often fell asleep with classical music playing in his ears. He was also a big fan of The Kansas City Chiefs and The Kansas City Royals.
If you wish to donate in Kevin’s honor, please give to the Buck Fund at P.O. Box 1613 or to the Emporia Animal Shelter through The Humane Society of the Flint Hills at 1512 W. 6th Avenue.
To paraphrase the Welsh poet, Dylan Thomas, He did not “go gently into that good night.” He “raged against the dying of the light.” Sleep tight, Kevin. Your work is done. Cue that glorious much-loved music.
