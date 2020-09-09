Peggy Louise Taylor Coddington, age 75, of Emporia, Kansas passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Peggy was born on August 28, 1945 in Somerset, Kansas to Claude and Clara Taylor. She was the youngest of ten siblings. Peggy attended Somerset Elementary School, Paola High School and Saint Luke’s School of Nursing. She was married to Tom Coddington on May 16, 1964. They had two children, Justin and Cindy. Peggy was an amazing single mom to their children and many that were not her own. She had a career of over twenty years with Olathe Boot Company. In 2000 she moved to Emporia to be closer to her daughter, Cindy and her family. She loved being near her grandbabies. Peggy was a member of Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church and was baptized there in May of 2002. She enjoyed helping with the children’s programs at the church as well as participating in Women’s Bible Study and writing greeting cards to church members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Clara; brothers, John, Claudie, Dale, Calvin, Robert and George Taylor; sisters, Juanita Reed and Clara Stiles.
Survivors include her sister, JoAnn Hamilin; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Taylor; her son, Justin Coddington and his wife Teresa, their children, Christy Coddington Calderwood and husband Chris, Cody Noland, Calvin Coddington and seven great grandchildren; her daughter, Cindy Coddington Detwiler and husband Dr. Todd Detwiler, their children, Dr. Drew Detwiler, Max Detwiler, Meg Detwiler Dotson and husband Stanton.
There will be a visitation on September 11th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, followed by a service at Eddy Birchard Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Osawatomie, KS.
Due to the Osawatomie City mandate we require masks to be worn in the funeral home.
