Lois June Kelly was born August 26, 1926 to Blanche Marian Smith Mushrush and William Roy Mushrush at Stubenhofer Home in Strong City, KS. She lived at 5th and Sycamore in Cottonwood Falls until around 1940 when the family moved to 101 Locust St. She attended grade school and high school in Cottonwood Falls except for her junior year she attended The Mount Saint Scholastica accelerated study in Atchison, KS. She graduated high school in 1944. She then worked at Exchange National Bank for a couple of the rationing years of World War II.
On May 12, 1946, she married William Joel Cooper at the home of the Presbyterian Minister on a Sunday afternoon. They lived in town until the following February when they moved to her grandparent’s farm on Diamond Creek. A son, Craig Allan, was born in October of 1949. After the ’51 flood the house was moved to Ryan Creek. A second son, David Russell, was born to them in February of 1954. She later worked as a receptionist for Dr. Titus. Bill and June later divorced. Bill died February 14, 2003.
On June 13, 1964, she married James E. Kelly. They lived in Emporia where she was office manager of Interstate Brands Bakery for a time and later clinic manager of Medical Arts Clinic for several years. They moved back to Cottonwood Falls in the early ‘80s. Jim died May 9, 1990.
June continued to live in her family home until September of 2018 when she moved to an apartment at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia.
June was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cottonwood Falls. She was involved in several community projects over the years. Some of the organizations were Elmdale Home Extension Unit, Presbyterian Women, Courthouse tours and Chase County Days celebrations. She served on the board of the Chase County Historical Society and was a member of Chapter BZ of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 75 years. Later she attended Justamear and Pricilla ladies’ clubs.
She enjoyed a large circle of friends through her 94 years.
June is survived by two sons, Craig (Sheila) Cooper of Cottonwood Falls and David Cooper of Wichita; and grandchildren, Lisa (Greg) Armstrong of Argyle, TX, Julie (Marcus) Lockmiller of rural Elmdale, Kristi (Matt) Jacobs of El Dorado, Clint (Samantha) Cooper of Wichita.
She adored her eight great-grandchildren, Levi and Abigail Jacobs, Miley and Calvin Cooper, Zachary, Cooper and Nolan Armstrong and CeCe Lockmiller.
June was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob Mushrush.
Private family graveside will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Church of Cottonwood Falls or Chase County Historical Society, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
