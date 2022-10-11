The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is asking for urgent help this week.
HSFH director Stephanie Achille said Tuesday that the Emporia Animal Shelter will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12, to assist with a large cat intake from a local hoarding situation. She said the shelter is working with Emporia Police Department for the intake, and is expecting more than 50 cats.
"Their home has been infested and is in unsanitary condition," Achille said in a post to social media. "They are of all ages and varying health conditions."
The Humane Society is working with state and local rescues to find placement for the animals, as well as the Street Cats Club, Dorsey Animal Clinic and the National Humane Society.
"Yes, sadly, everyone is FULL everywhere," Achille continued. "We will likely need a tremendous amount of medical and monetary assistance for these kitties. Any donation is helpful."
Achille asked that those interested in donating or helping with fostering, food, litter, or other donations, to email the shelter at emporiakansasanimalshelter@gmail.com.
"The animals are counting on us," she said.
