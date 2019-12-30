Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Saturday
Traffic stop, 400 State St., 1:56 a.m.
Drug possession, 2800 Eaglecrest Dr., 4:53 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 600 W. 6th Ave., 2:08 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Traffic stop, mile marker 290 I-35, 11:20 p.m.
Saturday
Non-injury accident, 1700 Road Y, 9:01 a.m.
Sunday
Agency assist, 200 East St., 4:54 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Friday
Theft, 700 Sylvan St., 1:41 p.m.
Saturday
Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Rd., 3:49 p.m.
Burglary, 10 Cherokee Lane, 3:57 p.m.
Sunday
Burglary in progress, 200 East St., 4:53 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.