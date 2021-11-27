Reviewed by Craig Carlson
“Christmas with Southern Living, 2021: Inspired Ideas for Holiday Cooking and Decorating,” Southern Living Books, 2021, $29.99.
Holiday music and ads are here in full force. Are you ready? If you need some new inspiration for your holiday parties and decoration, but are not keen on social media, then try a book! “Christmas with Southern Living” comes out each year with a compendium of ideas. It is like Pinterest, but in book form!
With big glossy pictures, I enjoyed looking through this book even though I personally will not be hosting a big party for the holidays. There are three main sections that will be the meat of the book: Decorate, Entertain and Savor and Share. Within the Decorate section, the pages follow a specific color scheme, from blues, soft pinks to the traditional red & green. Everything is laid out for you from tree decorating, gift wrapping and even how to fill gift boxes based on one of the themes.
The Entertain section has menus all ready to go. From a cosmopolitan Friendsgiving menu to a farmhouse kitchen breakfast the pairing has been done for you. Just buy the ingredients and cook.
The Savor & Share section is all recipes that you can choose from to supplement what you have planned. Or choose from the several cookie and bread options that you can box up and share with family and friends.
The reader will recognize the Southern influence with references to magnolia leaves, Elvis, and buttermilk biscuits. Not being a whiz in the kitchen, some of the recipes sound intimidating: Hoisin Duck and Saffron Veal Stew. But then I found the old favorites: cheese grits and country fried steak.
I found inspiration in how the tables laid out. The plates, glassware and tableware were all impressive. With tips on how to make the dining sideboard look as impressive as the table, you might forgot the food and just enjoy the décor. Well, maybe not.
In the back of the book is a section for those among us who like to make lists and plan. There are lists to help plan Christmas dinner, a decorating planner, a list for all those memories you don’t want to forget, and a holiday wrap-up with notes for next year.
The Emporia Public Library has several years of this series, so if you are impressed with this year’s offering, browse our shelves for years past. These ghosts of Christmas past are not as scary.
