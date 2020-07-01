Susie M. Davis of Emporia died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home in Emporia. She was 70.
Susie was born on December 22, 1949 in Newton, Kansas the daughter of Victor W. and Martha (Koehn) Penner. She married James “Ron” Davis on September 21, 1968 in Emporia, Kansas. They shared 51 happy years together. He survives.
Survivors include: her husband, Ron Davis of Emporia; sons, James R. (Angela) Davis II of Sylvia, KS, Kelly R. (Kim) Davis of Emporia, KS, and Andrew J. (Alisha) Davis of Topeka, KS; grandchildren, Madeline (Matthew) Fowler, Alexandria (Jacob) White, Katrianna Davis, and Ellianna Davis; sisters, Dianna (Steven) Brenn, and Dorothy (Gale) Shipman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Victor and Richard Penner.
Susie graduated from the Kansas State Teachers College. She was an accountant and homemaker. Susie was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene, Emporia with burial following at the Evergreen Cemetery south of Emporia. Susie will lay in state after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Family will receive visitors after 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers/plants the family suggests memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at
