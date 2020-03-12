James D. Simons died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kansas. He was 81.
He was in the United States Marine Corp and was a farmer and rancher.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marienthal, Kansas. Price and Sons Funeral Home in Leoti has the arrangements.
