Nearly a month without rain in the Emporia area means a higher risk of grass fires spreading out of control.
The National Weather Service already has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Friday for Greenwood County, as well as counties to the east and west. The wind is expected to blow at 20 to 30 miles per hour from the west, with gusts as high as 45.
Fire crews in Lyon County faced some of that Wednesday, when six small grass and brush fires developed in the 2000 block of Road F-5, near Americus. Emporia firefighters say no buildings were damaged, and no one was hurt.
Emporia has a "high" fire danger Thursday, with wind gusts forecast to reach 35 miles an hour Friday. Lyon County will be between two weather events – with the fire risk to the south, and a chance for rain or snow north of Topeka.
A warming trend should continue in Emporia through Friday, with highs in the upper 60s. That will fall short of record highs set last December.
A break in a nearly one-month span of dryness could come next week. A long-term projection for December 14-18 calls for above-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures. A 20-r rain sis posted for next Wednesday.
