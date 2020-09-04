Katelyn Zornes and Nathan Stinson of Admire announce their engagement.
Zornes is the daughter of Rhonda and James Zornes of Americus.
Stinson is the son of Renee and Brian Stinson.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Northern Heights High School, Kansas State University and Fort Hays State University. She is employed as a heart rehabilitation nurse in Topeka.
The bridegroom-to-be is a graduate of Northern Heights High School and Kansas State University. He is a financial broker.
The couple plans to marry Oct. 17 in rural Admire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.