Emporia has steadily earned a reputation as being the gravel capital of the world, hosting the largest and most prestigious gravel race in the world each year.
On Thursday, HED Cycling Products renaming its gravel wheel line in the city's honor.
"When we first introduced our lineup of gravel wheels, we were inspired by cycling heritage, Italian and French racing of the early 20th century," said Marking Director Brandon Wold in a written release. "There was something epic and heroic we wanted the name of our gravel wheels to reflect, which led us to 'Eroica.' Naturally, this put us in close proximity to the name of the international ride series L’Eroica, another celebration of cycling’s rich history."
When HED Cycling decided to rebrand its gravel wheel line, the company decided to keep to its tradition of choosing names that "invoke a sense of place and history." Other wheels include Ardennes and Belgium.
"They pay homage to cycling tradition," Wold said. "They are wheels that tell stories. And when it came to renaming our gravel line, we chose to lean into that idea."
So, why choose Emporia?
"In our opinion, no one has done more to promote gravel riding and adventure culture than the people and city of Emporia, Kansas," Wold said. "From the creation of gravel racing’s most well-known events to introducing many of us to the beauty of the Flint Hills, Emporia has left its mark on American cycling and we’re excited to celebrate the city through the new name of our gravel line."
HED Cycling's Eroica Carbon is now the Emporia GC3 Pro — an all-carbon, 30-mm depth wheel that weighs in at 3.07-lbs per set.
"The rest of our gravel wheels, alloy 700C and 650B options featuring 25-mm internal rim widths, will also receive the Emporia name," Wold said.
Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co. Manager Aaron Apel said the news was an "honor" for the town.
“What an honor, and honestly just really damn cool," Apel said. "The DK200 has been a huge emotional tailwind for Emporia. Honestly, over the last few decades town pride has been a roller coaster ride for various reasons, and the enormous positive attention to our humble home has been a massive point of pride for us in the last few years. To start seeing product from reputable companies bear the name our town brings a smile to our collective faces.”
Check out the new HED Emporia video on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELeMuCMYxJY. A full line-up of Emporia wheels can be found at www.hedcycling.com, and follow @hedwheels on Instagram for more product updates.
