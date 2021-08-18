The Emporia Gazette
U.S. Representative Tracey Mann is hosting several town hall meetings in the area as part of a listening tour of the Big 1st District this week.
Mann will be in the Emporia area on Friday.
From 2:15 - 3:15 p.m., Mann will be stationed at the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St.
Then, from 3:45 - 4:45 p.m., he will head to the commissioner room at the Chase County Courthouse, 300 Pearl St., Cottonwood Falls for another town hall meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.