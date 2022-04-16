A Marion County man who went missing April 5 after a single vehicle accident in Chase County was found deceased Saturday morning.
Jason Hinton's body was located in the Cottonwood River near the milepost 317, off US-50, where the crash occurred.
Hinton was last seen on April 5 je was driving a white Ford ranger pickup when he wrecked on private property near milepost 317 off US Highway 50 near Cedar Point. That accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Hinton apparently walked off from his vehicle after wrecking. Damage to the truck was very minor, and no evidence of any injuries occurred.
Lisa Cox, Hinton’s sister, says Hinton did not have a cell phone with him. Hinton was a type 1 diabetic and it is unknown if he had insulin with him at the time.
On April 12, a search and rescue team as well as the Chase County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search in the Flint Hills. While the search lasted all day, no trace of Hinton was found.
Those with information should call the Chase County Sheriff’s Office at 620-273-6313, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 620-382-2144 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.
