With the end of the year quickly approaching, Hetlinger Developmental Services is hoping for some last-minute support for its Everyday Heroes campaign.
Hetlinger provides programs and services to increase independence, productivity, integration and inclusion for adults with developmental disabilities who live in Lyon, Morris, Chase and Wabaunsee counties through work programs, community engagement, arts and crafts and enrichment programs.
Alex Mosakowski, director of development, said Hetlinger established the Everyday Heroes campaign last year in order to bring in more funds for its enrichment programming.
“The way that Hetlinger works is, we have a fee for service and most of our consumers here have Medicaid,” he said. “So, all of the money that we get from that goes toward keeping the lights on in the building, providing for our staff who provide our care, but it doesn’t give us a lot of extra to provide those unique opportunities to be out in our community.”
Mosakowski said the campaign dollars help Hetlinger plan fun trips to area zoos and other attractions. It also helps keep popular programs like music therapy — provided by board certified-Music Therapist Katie Just — available at the center.
Just, who started her Music Therapy practice at Flint Hills Music in 2015, said music therapy is using music within a therapeutic context to address the physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs of individuals. Sessions include a blend of creating sounds and rhythms, singing, moving to and sometimes just listening to music.
“Music is really accessible, and it’s something that most people enjoy,” she said. “There is the ability of our brains to latch onto a beat, so that’s why you’ll find yourself tapping on the steering wheel. It’s just a very accessible medium through which to do things, and the exciting thing for me is, I get to do fun things with music.”
Just has been providing services at Hetlinger for about five years and leads several small groups one or two times per week. Each group is unique, targeting a different set of goals and needs through music-based activities.
“I do two groups a month that are bigger — with about 8 — 10 consumers — and those are for consumers who might just really enjoy music,” she said. “Then we have three smaller groups, two of which are groups of 4 — 6 and one group that is our enrichment program. Those are our more targeted programs, so they have consumers who are specifically chosen for that group due to difficulty with communication or difficulty with motor skills. That was really the intention, so we could target specific goals.”
Just said goals can include communication skills through creating a song, impulse control, social skills and group work. Because she has been working with many of the same faces over the last five years, Just said she’s been able to see a lot of growth over the years.
“I also always have some component where they have to work together in groups, so they have to come meet some musical task, whether it’s songwriting or movements, so that there’s some kind of interaction,” she said. “I think the thing I’ve seen change the most is, there’s been a lot more interaction between the consumers over the last four years. I’ve seen a lot of their interactions with each other and a lot more social appropriate interactions.”
And the music is the glue that holds it all together.
“I’ve seen with some of the people that I work with that, if they have difficulty communicating, you can tap their shoulder or their arm and it helps them feel the beat and they are a lot more able to get the words out and communicate,” Just said. “With motor skills a lot of what we do involves fine motor skills, whether it’s strumming a guitar or playing a xylophone. Any of your instruments, you have to use your fine motor skills for, but I try to implement some movements just working toward exercise-type activities, but also just getting people moving through dance. Music is a motivator in that case to encourage exercise.”
From Hetlinger’s perspective, Mosakowski said music therapy has helped many consumers develop more self-confidence over the last several years.
“There’s a lot more self-confidence in their abilities and, you know, our consumers are just so proud of everything they do,” he said. “They get so excited to tell you that they just played an instrument or played music. They’ll come out and say, ‘Hey, I was just playing the ukulele’ or ‘I was playing drums’ and they just get so excited. That’s just the best thing.”
Mosakowski said it is important for Hetlinger’s consumers to be able to interact with the community, which is why the Everyday Heroes campaign is so important.
Last year the campaign raised $15,000 with a $5,000 matching donor.
This year, Mosakowski said a donor has stepped up with $10,000 in matching funds, but the deadline for Hetlinger to raise those matching funds is Dec. 31.
Donations to the Everyday Heroes campaign can be mailed to Hetlinger Developmental Services, PO Box 2204, Emporia, KS 66801. Questions about donations can be directed to 342-1087.
