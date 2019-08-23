Due to impending weather, the Emporia Recreation Center Corporate Challenge Canoe Race was rescheduled to a Basketball Shootout Thursday evening.
Wolf Creek took first place and Tyson Yellow finished second.
The win Thursday night propelled Wolf Creek into the overall lead through five events with 152 points. The Agbackers are close behind, however, with 151. Hill's RED and the NIMRods are currently tied for third at 141.
Friday night's scheduled event is Baggo.
