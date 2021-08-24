Several hearings have been set for five men charged with a Sept. 2017 murder.
Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, Armando Nunez, 20, Alan Alanis, 19, and Jovan Pecina, 22, — all of Emporia — are each facing multiple counts related to the Sept. 6, 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.
In appearances with Judge Merlin Wheeler, the hearing dates were set for dates in October and November.
Pecina will next appear at 9 a.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 for a motion hearing to certify charges as an adult. Judge Jeffry L. Larson will preside.
Granado will next appear at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 for a motion hearing to certify charges as an adult. Judge Lee Fowler will preside.
Alanis will next appear at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 for a motion hearing to certify charges as an adult with Judge Wheeler.
Nunez will appear a 9 a.m. Nov. 8, 9 and 10 for a preliminary hearing, with it stipulations that charges will be filed as an adult. Judge Fowler will preside.
Cornejo-Campoverde will also appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 8, 9 and 10. Judge Larson will preside.
Each suspect is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a Law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Currently, Cornejo-Campoverde is the only suspect being charged as an adult.
