The No. 25 Emporia State Lady Hornets fell to No. 20 Central Missouri 79-72 in a heartbreaker at White Auditorium Tuesday night. The game was a rematch of last season’s MIAA tournament championship game, which the Jennies snatched away 82-75.
“[Central Missouri has been] one of the better teams in the MIAA for the last several years,” said Emporia State head coach Toby Wynn. “We’ve had some good, competitive games with them Losing the MIAA championship game a year ago provided some motivation and we felt like we finally got an opportunity to play them on our floor … and unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of it though. It’s just kind of a weird game. I just didn’t see the fire, the kind of passion at times that we needed to be able to finish the game against them.”
The Hornets started the game sluggishly, missing seven of their first eight shots and allowing the Jennies to find several open looks from distance. Central Missouri hit three early 3-pointers to take a 13-3 just over five minutes into the game.
Wynn said that Central Missouri’s offensive ball movement presented a challenge against the zone, which the Hornets struggled with all night.
“Unfortunately, we missed some assignments on the defensive end and we didn’t follow our scout and communicate well enough on defense at times to be able to guard the people that we should’ve been guarding and let them run free for a couple of open threes,” he said.
Emporia State answered when sophomore Tre’zure Jobe drew a shooting foul and hit both free throws. She hit her next shot and freshman Emily Weathers added another to draw the Hornets closer at 13-9.
The Jennies stretched their lead back out to 19-12 at the end of the quarter, which saw the Hornets shoot just 4 of 16.
“I definitely think it’s a mental thing for us,” said Jobe said of the Hornets’ early offensive struggles. “Coach was telling us, when a ball’s not going our way, you can see it out on our faces on the court. So definitely a mental thing. Like, one shot missed, you’ve still got to continue to play your game.”
The Hornets settled in offensively in the second period, hitting four of their first six shots to keep pace with Central Missouri, which was 7 of 16 from long distance in the first half.
With 4:13 left before intermission, a steal from freshman Ehlaina Hartman was converted into a Jobe bucket to draw the Hornets within one at 31-30. However, Central Missouri’s Kade Hackerott hit a layup with 10 seconds left in the half to put the Jennies ahead 36-32 as the teams went to their locker rooms.
“I really couldn’t believe at the halftime mark that we were only down by four points ... as poor as we were on the offensive end,” Wynn said.
Emporia State came out after halftime with a renewed energy, going on a 17-8 run to take a 49-44 lead with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter. Nine of those 17 points came from Jobe, who finished the game with 21 points.
But the Jennies wouldn’t go away and mounted a 6-0 spree of their own to reclaim the lead. The teams traded leads again before Central Missouri took a 57-55 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Senior Fredricka Sheats kicked off the final ten minutes with a 3-pointer to put the Hornets in front once more at 58-57, and after Central Missouri stole the lead back, a trey from junior Karsen Schultz made the score 61-59 in favor of Emporia State.
But the Hornets missed their next six shots, and by the time senior Daley Handy scored down low with 1:19 to play in the game, the Jennies had opened up a 70-63 margin. Handy followed that up with her second 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to 70-66 with 59 seconds left.
But Emporia State had to start fouling at that point, and Central Missouri hit 9 of 10 free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Wynn said he was proud of his team for coming out after halftime and competing the way it needed to, but for whatever reason, his players just couldn’t hold on.
“To come back in the third quarter and respond and take the lead, I thought we were on our way,” he said. “Then we just let it slip out of our grasp again. [Central Missouri] made some timely shots at some big times. We had opportunities to make them ourselves and answer back, but we just didn’t answer back tonight.”
Emporia State struggled shooting the ball all night, managing a 37.7% (26 of 69) effort from the floor as compared to Central Missouri’s 44.4% (28 of 63). Wynn said he hadn’t expected that from his team against Central Missouri.
“Playing at home, you’d think you’d be more comfortable shooting in here and you’d be the one that’s able to make a bunch of shots,” he said.
In addition to being outshot, the Hornets were outrebounded 48-31 on the night and were outscored 18-10 in second-chance points.
“They’re the best rebounding team in our conference so that was a big worry and it was a focus of ours, but it has to be a team effort, it has to be everyone’s focus,” Daley Handy said. “We didn’t get it done, but that’s something we’ve just got to keep improving on every game.”
“Giving them second chance opportunities [allowed Central Missouri to get the lead back],” Jobe added. “No. 24, [Nija] Collier, she was dominating on the glass and we’ve just got to limit teams from here on out. Just one chance and we’ve got to keep going.”
While Jobe led the Hornets in scoring, she had multiple stretches in the first and fourth quarters when the shots wouldn’t fall.
Wynn said it’s common for a team to struggle when its top player struggles, but that he thought he had other players step up when needed.
“If your best player’s struggling and not playing well, then it’s hard,” he said. “You’re going to have your other players step up to be able to make a lot of big plays. But in big games like this, when there’s a lot on the line and you’re playing for a lot, you hope your best players are able to rise to the occasion and make plays. And despite the fact that [Jobe] struggled shooting the basketball tonight, we did have players step up and make some plays enough to be able to give us a chance to be able to win this game.”
In fact, all five of Emporia State’s starters scored in double figures. Schultz tallied 16, Sheats had 11 and Handy and freshman Ehlaina Hartman each had 10.
“I thought Karsen [Schultz] … really, really, really stepped her game up,” Wynn said. “I thought Daley Handy played a good game … and I thought in the second half she made some really big plays for us to keep us in there at that time as well.”
Handy said that, while the Hornets didn’t play their best game of the year, the fact that they were still in the game against one of the top teams in the conference was encouraging.
“It shows that we have the ingredients to be a championship team, to knock out the big dogs,” she said. “We have everything we need to put it all together and make it happen.”
Jobe said that it also magnified the need to focus on the minute details that separate good teams from great teams.
“It shows us the little things matter,” she said. “You can’t take any plays off. You can’t be like, ‘all right, I’m going to get a rest this time, [but] next play I’m in it.’ You’ve just got to keep going.”
The Hornets dropped to 12-4 with the loss and will now turn their attention to Lincoln, whom they will host on Thursday night at White Auditorium.
