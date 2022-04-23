The Emporia Gazette
Road construction is set to begin next week as part of the Brown Stone Development project at US Highway 50.
The city of Emporia said Friday that a street connection between Overland Road and Graphic Arts Road will be made to the US-50 roundabout. The project is set to begin April 25.
The development project is expected to last up to six months, weather permitting. Traffic signs will be posted.
Contracts for a 33.70-acre tract of land located just south of the US Highway 50 roundabout near Graphic Arts Road were signed in Feb. 2020. It’s being developed by Brown Stone 3. A pizza restaurant and other chains have been promised there, as well as a hotel.
The project also includes a high-end RV park.
