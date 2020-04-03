The number of COVID-19 cases in Lyon County continued to climb Friday.
Lyon County Public Health announced it had 23 confirmed cases and five probable positives. The number of confirmed cases was six more than the county had listed on its situation report on Thursday.
Of the 28 total cases, 19 are believed to be contracted by community spread and nine were in patients known to have traveled. Fifteen women have tested positive compared to 13 men.
The coronavirus is found most often in Lyon County in people ages 51-60, with eight such cases identified. There are six people in the 61-70 and 71-80 age groups, while four cases have been reported among those ages 41-50. There is still one Lyon County patient with COVID-19 who is between 11-20 and three at 31-40.
"Newman Regional Health states the need for masks and mask covers remains urgent," read the statement from Lyon County Public Health. "Go to newmanrh.org/facemasks for instructions on how to make them and where to take them."
The Kansas Department of Health and Education reported it had identified 620 cases statewide in its Friday morning report. Among those, there have been 151 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. There have been 6,454 people who have tested negative within the state.
The most common age group to test positive statewide are those between the ages of 55 and 64. A total of 127 people in that group — 20.5 percent of the total positives — have contracted the virus. There have been 109 people ages 45 - 54 and 106 who fall between ages 65 and 74.
Lyon County Public Health releases its situation report at around 3 p.m. daily. The KDHE announces statewide numbers shortly before 1 p.m. every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.