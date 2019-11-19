Rheta L. Peters, 85, of St. Paul, and a former resident of Emporia, Erie, and Pittsburg, passed away at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village of St. Paul.
She was born on January 21, 1934 at Toronto, Kansas to William and Susan (Smith) Mc Junkin. She grew up at Toronto and attended schools there. Rheta then moved to Emporia where she worked as a Certified Medical Aide at the Holiday Resort. She then moved to Erie in 2007 and to Pittsburg in 2011.
Rheta attended the Countryside Christian Church Pittsburg. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing.
She and Lloyd Peters were married in 2007. He survives of Prairie Mission Retirement Village of St. Paul.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three step-sons, Gratz Peters and his wife Brenda of Erie, Gary Peters and his wife Suzanne of Erie, and Greg Peters of Pittsburg; eight step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Lyla McCoy Of Emporia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Eldon, LaMoyne, Bill and Laverne McJunkin; and four sisters, Myrtle Wilson, Marie Dodge, Verna Bogle, and Ila Wilson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Maplewood/Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia with Rusty Newman officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 7 to 8 Tuesday evening. Memorials are suggested to New Hope Special Olympics of Pittsburg and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, 113 S. Main St., Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
