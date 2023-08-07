The 2023 season of programs at Red Rocks State Historic Site continues this week with special presentation highlighting the initiatives that have shaped Emporia’s downtown economic vitality over the years.
“Boosting Emporia Then and Now” is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, featuring an Emporia Main Street panel.
For more than three decades, Emporia Main Street has been at the forefront of efforts to invigorate the historic downtown area. Through strong leadership from dedicated staff, board members, and countless volunteers, the program has garnered national recognition for its innovative approaches, marketing strategies, and support for entrepreneurs, business owners, and developers. Emporia Main Street has become a model for other communities across America, inspiring them with its successful programs.
“Boosting Emporia Then & Now” offers a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the workings of this award-winning Main Street initiative. Attendees will learn about the Main Street structure at the national, state, and regional levels, gaining insights into a portfolio of grants that have aided start-ups and existing businesses alike. The panel session will include a Q&A session, allowing participants to engage directly with the experts behind Emporia Main Street’s success.
The journey towards economic vitality in downtown Emporia can be traced back to the Emporia Town Company’s vision in 1857. Armed with a solid business plan, the company endeavored to transform Emporia into a thriving regional trade center. Overcoming challenges such as grasshopper plagues, the KSN fire in the 1870s, and the Panic of 1893, Emporia continued to thrive as a community.
In the late 1890s, Editor William Allen White and other prominent business leaders formed the Businessmen’s Association, working collaboratively to address economic challenges. One of their successful solutions was organizing the 1898 Street Fair, a yearly event that attracted visitors from the region to Emporia for shopping and festivities.
Looking ahead, “The Gazette Building Redevelopment Project” will be the next highlight on Sunday, Aug. 27, offering insights into the transformation of the historic Emporia Gazette building.
The 18th season of the William Allen White Community Partnership programs is dedicated to the memory and generosity of Barbara White Walker, the late granddaughter of William Allen White. The community partnership works in tandem with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the iconic home of the William Allen White family.
The site offers free tours in 2023 from Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
