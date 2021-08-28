This time of year, it seems that everybody is snapping and sharing first-day-of-school and my-summer-vacation photos. Do you have a stellar photo highlighting Emporia area landscapes or people? Submit your work in the 2021 inaugural “Live, Work, & Play” photo contest hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber produces a yearly Relocation Guide magazine, which is a primary marketing tool for introducing the world to our wonderful community of Emporia, Kansas. Thousands of Relocation Guides are disseminated to businesses, organizations, and individuals throughout the country (and beyond!).
The “Live, Work, & Play” photo contest showcases Emporia scenes and citizens through the lenses of both amateur and professional photographers. Participate and show us what makes you love to LIVE, WORK, & PLAY in our community!
The winning photo will be featured on the front cover of the 2022 Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Relocation Guide.
Participants whose images are selected for a second place, third place, or honorable mention award will have their winning imagery featured inside the 2022 Emporia Relocation Guide.
Deadline for submitting to the contest is Oct. 8 by 11:59 p.m.
Contest Rules:
Participants may enter a maximum of three (3) photos.
Each photo is judged on creativity, composition, subject matter, lighting, and overall sharpness.
The contest is open to both residents and non-residents of Kansas. There is no age limit.
Photos must be the participant’s original work, and must be taken in the Emporia area.
A signed and dated photo release form must accompany each photo submitted.
Photos must be:
For portrait orientation, 8x10 inches at 300 resolution or more.
For landscape orientation, at least 10 inches high at 300 resolution or more, and able to be cropped at the sides to fit into a portrait without losing important information in the photo.
Panoramic photos will not be accepted.
Visit https://emporiakschamber.org/relocation-guide to peruse the 2021 Relocation Guide. Email up to three photos to chamber@emporiakschamber.org by the contest deadline of Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. We will confirm receipt of photos via return email, and will include the photo release form in that email. The signed and dated photo release form must be returned in order for photos to be considered for the contest. Winners will be notified on or about Dec. 15.
Our sincere thanks go out to all those who have donated to the Emporia Chamber Foundation Coach’s Relief Fund. All monies collected will be disbursed to Coach’s employees as they work through the unemployment insurance system and look for new job opportunities.
Utilizing the established Emporia Chamber Foundation as a destination for donations allows contributors to make a tax-deductible gift to support Coach’s employees. Checks can be made out to Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, noting “Coach’s Relief Fund” in the memo line, and can be mailed or dropped off to the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, 719 Commercial St., Emporia, KS 66801. Online donations can be made via PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FTSLKNG7HQCDL.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.