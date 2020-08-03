The Emporia Public Library announced it would begin distributing free Grab and Go activity kits for families, Monday.
"Grab & Go Activity Kits are designed for children 3-8 years old with a new kit available each Monday," Assistant Director Mckenzie Gulick said in a written release. "Patrons can request activity kits by calling the library during pickup hours: Monday through Friday from 1 - 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 - 1 p.m. and Sunday from 2-5 p.m."
Participants are encouraged to post pictures on social media using the tag #EPLCGrabAndGo or to email pictures to epl@emporialibrary.org.
The library is also extending contact-free curbside pickup to the weekends. Those hours are 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday and 2 - 5 p.m. Sunday, beginning Saturday. Weekday pickup hours are 1 - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and remain unchanged.
"All pickup schedules are weather permitting," Gulick said. "If it looks like there will be inclement weather, patrons are encouraged to call the library and confirm that pickup will take place that day."
Book drops are located in the east library parking lot and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Patrons are asked to return all items to the book drop. To place items on reserve, call the library at 340-6462 or visit the online catalog at emporia.biblionix.com/catalog.
No material donations are being accepted at this time.
"We appreciate your patience as we work towards providing more library services during this pandemic," Gulick said. "For more information and updates about library services that are available to you during this time, please visit our website at emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page, or contact Director Robin Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org."
While services at the library remain limited, Emporia Public Library staffs the main phone number from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays and 2 - 5 p.m. Sundays. Patrons are encouraged to call with questions about services.
"For more information and updates about library services that are available to you during this pandemic, give us a call at 620-340-6462 or visit emporialibrary.org," Gulick said. "You can also keep up to date by following the library’s Facebook page."
The Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave. Follow @emporiapubliclibrary on Facebook to keep up to date on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.