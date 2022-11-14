Louis John Heins, Jr., 68, of Emporia, Kansas died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his home.
John was born August 26, 1954 in Emporia the son of Louis John and Esther (Wombolt) Heins. He was a farm hand for Hodges Farms & Dredging.
On May 22, 1999 John married Darby Regina Buckridge on the Heins Farm near Olpe, Kansas. She died August 15, 2020 in Isabel, Kansas. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Gene Heins of Emporia, Eric Buckridge (Chris) of Apache Junction, Arizona; daughter, Ashley Williams (Paul) of Emporia; brothers, Tom Heins of Emporia, Terry Heins of Americus, Kansas; sisters, Mona Erickson of Emporia, Pamela Avila of Emporia, Linda Hinrichs of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Debbie Hinrichs of Okarche, Oklahoma, Susan Finney of Americus; and grandchildren, Hunter Kring, Addison Kring, Trapper John Kring, Weston Romine, Cooper Romine, Cheyanne Romine and Eva Romine. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a sister, Lois Tucker.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 2:30 P.M. Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church west of Olpe, Kansas. Pastor John Bright will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
