Emporia State University Theatre’s fourth annual radio performance of “A Christmas Carol,” the timeless classic by Charles Dickens, will be at 7 p.m. today in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre.
The performance will be streamed online, but it can also be watched live in the theatre. A suggested donation of $5 or a contribution of stable food items can be made at the door for the live performance. Donations and food items will be contributed to Corky’s Cupboard.
This tradition began in 2016 when Dan Matisa first adapted the show for the radio. When Matisa left for another teaching position in Illinois, the radio show continued. Last year’s performance was led by Assistant Professor of Acting, Dennis Turney, who returns this year in the role of Scrooge. This year, the production is under the helm of Jim Harris, the newest addition to the ESU Theatre faculty. He will take on the roles of the Marley and Old Joe.
Before the program goes live, there will be a Christmas carol sing-along. People of all ages are encouraged to listen online at livestream.com/emporiastate/events/7933731 or to attend the live performance at 7 p.m. today in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall.
The cast includes Jack Greenwood, Valley Center (Bob Cratchit); Ben Johnson, Wichita (Fred and Young Scrooge); Mollie McClanahan, Topeka (Belle and Niece); Mackenzie Mitchell, Ottawa (Fan and Martha Cratchit); Daniel Vazquez, Goddard (Topper and 1st Businessman); Brian Percival, Olathe (Peter Cratchit and 2nd Businessman); Erin McNeley-Phelps, Lenexa (Mrs. Cratchit and Mrs. Dilber); Allie Thomas, Emporia (Tiny Tim and Boy) and Zulema Renteria, Emporia; Jasmine Hall, Independence; Rose Stokes, Cimarron and Eddie Lee, Phoenix, Arizona as the Carolers
Faculty members in the cast include Dennis Turney as Scrooge; Jim Bartruff as the Narrator; Jim Harris as The Ghost of Marley and Old Joe; Chris Lohkamp as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Fezziwig; Lindy Bartruff as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Charwoman; and Scott Waters as A Gentleman. Other members of the production team include Lucas Coble, Olpe; Cameron Webb, Shawnee; and RobyLane Kelly, Topkea as the Foley Artists. Chris Lohkamp is the Lightning Designer and Jim Harris is the Director.
