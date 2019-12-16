Even though the 23rd-ranked Emporia State women certainly showed plenty of rust on Monday night, they also displayed what helped them get to be among the nation’s best this season.
ESU forced 26 turnovers against Bethany College at White Auditorium, helping lead to an 87-50 win over the Swedes.
“You could definitely tell we’d had nine days off,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “Especially offensively, you saw some of the effects of that. (We) just weren’t as crisp or as sharp, missed some open shots. Defensively in the first half I thought we were active, we were doing a good job of being disruptive. We contested a lot of their shots and made them have to work for a lot of different things.”
Bethany shot just 28 percent in the first half, while ESU capped its opening 20 minutes with a long 3-pointer from Mollie Mounsey to stretch the lead to 18 at the break. The margin on the scoreboard spent much of the third quarter bouncing between 15 and 20 points, but ESU pushed it to 30-plus for most of the final quarter.
“I thought we came out in the fourth quarter especially and did what we were supposed to do,” senior Morgan Laudan said. She was one of five Lady Hornets who scored in double-digits. Mounsey and Tre’Zure Jobe both had 14 points. Laudan scored 13 and Kali Martin and Fredricka Sheats both recorded 11. All nine who took part in the game scored and contributed to the rebound battle. ESU also had 18 steals as a team, a game-high five coming from Jobe.
ESU largely had last week off from the gym, though final exams were being taken throughout that stretch from the Hornet student body. This was the Lady Hornets’ final contest before the holiday break. Their next action in a game won’t come until New Year’s Day.
“It was a good opportunity for us to stay in the gym and just keep in shape,” Laudan said. “Lots of teams get a longer break, so it just gave us an opportunity to ... stay sharp.”
The Lady Hornets finished the first third of their slate with an 8-2 mark, including two conference victories.
“This group’s in a good spot right now,” Wynn said. “They feel like, (after) all we went through ... they have an opportunity to contend and compete and try to win an MIAA Championship. Ultimately ... that’s what we want to do here. I think they’ll be focused enough to give everything they can to try to do that. Whether that’s the case or not, that’s yet to be determined, but I think this team has the ... right kind of mindset to approach it to be able to work hard enough to try and make it happen.”
ESU is scheduled to play one more non-conference game, against Missouri Valley College at White Auditorium on January 1, before resuming MIAA play. The Lady Hornets will play at Washburn on Jan. 4, kicking off the remainder of the MIAA slate which will extend to the final day of February.
‘This is exciting a group as I think I’ve ever been a part of, which means a lot my senior year,” Laudan said. “I know all these girls put in a lot of work, so it’s really exciting. (I’m) excited to get back, get to work and get on that conference grind.”
BC 9 12 18 11 — 50
ESU 14 25 19 29 — 87
Bethany (9-5): Wortham 0-2 0-0 0, Mueller 1-3 2-2 5, Goodin 3-6 0-1 6, Ferguson 4-8 2-2 10, Carver 0-3 1-2 1, Nygard 3-6 0-0 9, Moore 4-8 2-2 10, Garrett 1-5 0-2 3, Goff 0-2 0-0 0, Kuhn 1-2 1-2 3, Bartel 1-4 0-0 3.
Emporia State (8-2): Laudan 5-9 2-2 13, Laffitte 2-6 1-2 5, Jobe 4-11 5-7 14, Martin 4-9 1-2 11, Mounsey 4-4 2-2 14, Sheats 4-12 2-2 11, Schultz 2-8 2-2 7, Handy 2-4 0-0 4, Gordon 3-8 0-0 8.
Three-pointers- Bethany: 6-19 (Wortham 0-2, Mueller 1-3, Goodin 0-1, Carver 0-1, Nygard 3-5, Garrett 1-2, Goff 0-1, Kuhn 0-1, Bartel 1-3); ESU: 12-29 (Laudan 1-3, Jobe 1-4, Martin 2-5, Mounsey 4-4, Sheats 1-3, Schultz 1-3, Handy 0-1, Gordon 2-6.
Rebounds- Bethany 37 (Carver 8), ESU 37 (Laffitte 7); Assists- Bethany: 13 (four with 2), ESU 18 (Jobe 6).
Fouled Out: Bethany — None; ESU- Laffitte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.