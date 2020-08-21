Rev. Kenneth H. Armstrong, originally of Paris, TX, passed away in Moore, OK on August 13, 2020; he was 79 years old. Ken Armstrong pastored the West Side Baptist Church on Prairie St. in Emporia, KS for 25 years, from 1993-2018. He was born on April 19, 1941 to Elvis and Eula Belle Armstrong of Paris, TX. He married Genice M. Eben on June 30, 1962, and they raised one daughter, two sons, and a foster daughter.
Ken and Genice Armstrong served together in the gospel ministry for 56 years during which time he held pastorates in Texas, Massachusetts, and Kansas. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior and was baptized in 1960 while at the High St. Baptist Church, Springfield, MO. He graduated from Baptist Bible College, Springfield, MO, in 1962 and married Genice M. Eben, also from Paris, TX, in the same year.
Ken and Genice ministered together in the pastorate in Texas until 1971 when they moved to Brockton, MA, south of Boston, and started the Temple Baptist Church, which they moved to W. Bridgewater, MA in 1975.
In 1993, Ken accepted the pastorate of the West Side Baptist Church in Emporia, KS where he retired in 2018 after 25 years of service to the church and to the people of Emporia. His tenure at West Side epitomized his essential ministerial principles: sound Biblical preaching, personal evangelism, financial stability, and missionary growth. He and his wife Genice worked hand-in-hand in the ministry at West Side. Genice worked as church secretary, played organ and piano, taught several classes, and mentored numerous young people. Ken and the West Side Baptist Church are affiliated with the Baptist Bible Fellowship, headquartered in Springfield, MO. He has influenced several members of West Side to pursue ministerial training at the Baptist Bible College in Springfield and has helped train younger ministers to begin their own pastorates. Under his ministry at West Side, the church has placed pastors in Texas and Kansas and sent missionaries to India and the Philippines. In addition, the church supports over 70 missionaries around the globe. He held several positions of leadership in the Baptist Bible Fellowship, including treasurer and trustee of Baptist Bible College.
Ken was known as a clear expositor of the Bible with firm convictions on the truth of the gospel and a compassionate heart for those trying to live by it. He maintained a demanding teaching schedule regularly preaching four sermons each week. His wit and humor were a consistent part of his preaching, and he will be remembered for his calm and steady leadership.
He and Genice have four children, fourteen grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Their daughter, Alicia M. Free, who preceded him in death, and her husband Scott have three children. Their daughter, Joni (Coleman) Voelker and her husband Tom have one son. Their son, Russell K. Armstrong, Colonel USAF (ret) and his wife Susan have six children and one granddaughter. Their son, Rev. Dr. Lyall R. Armstrong and his wife April have four children.
Visitation was at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK, on Thursday, August 20th from 4-8:30 p.m. A private burial service was held on Friday August 21st at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Norman, OK.
Due to the current global pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at the West Side Baptist Church, Emporia, KS, at a future date to be determined. Please contact West Side Baptist Church at (620)342-4142 or office@wsbcemporia.org for updates on the date of the memorial service.
In honor of his lifelong commitment to the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world, Ken has requested that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made to the mission fund of the West Side Baptist Church, Emporia, KS. Gifts can be made through the following link: https://www.kindridgiving.com/app/giving/wsbcemporia.
