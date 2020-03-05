No children were injured Thursday morning when a pickup truck collided into the rear-end of a school bus in Olpe.
At 7:46 a.m. dispatch indicated an accident at W. Lake Road and Kansas Street in Olpe.
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jody Myers told The Gazette no kids were injured in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, however, was transported to Newman Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries.
We are still gathering information on this situation and will continue to update as it develops.
