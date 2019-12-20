As part of National Rural Health Day, Newman Regional Health was recognized by the Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for overall excellence in Outcomes.
Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in either quality, outcomes or patient perspective.
“Newman Regional Health is fortunate to have a board and medical staff focused on constantly improving the services we provide,” Newman Regional Health Chief Executive Officer Bob Wright said.
“Our new emergency room, clinical decision unit and express care are visible expressions of that focus, but more important are the less visible and often unseen efforts of our board and physician quality committees. Additionally, physicians, employees and volunteers help identify and implement process changes that drive the success and recognitions we continue to receive.”
“Newman Regional Health delivers high-quality services efficiently and affordably and helps keep patients close to loved ones during episodes of care,” Newman Regional Health Chief Quality Officer Cathy Pimple said. “Our staff provides competent and compassionate care for the medical and surgical needs of our community. We focus on patient-centered care with continuous quality improvement and strive to create an outstanding patient experience.”
The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.
“This recognition reflects the work of our community’s rural health heroes,” Pimple said. “We can celebrate the power of rural health and the difference it is making in the well-being of our community.”
“National Rural Health Day has come to symbolize not just the vital role health care providers play in rural communities, but the dedication and hard work that goes into overcoming the unique health care challenges that exist across rural America,” NOSORH Chief Executive Officer Teryl Eisinger said. “We are proud of the work of the State Offices of Rural Health, their partners and rural hospitals to improve care across the nation.”
“Each year, National Rural Health Day serves as a terrific backdrop for celebrating the power of rural and recognizing rural providers who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering quality care within their communities,” Chartis Center for Rural Health National Leader Michael Topchik said. “We are delighted to be recognizing these top quartile performers in partnership with NOSORH.”
