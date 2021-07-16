The Kansas State Department of Education announced that Timmerman and Riverside elementaries would be joining the Apollo III cohort of the Kansans Can School Redesign Project on Wednesday.
The Apollo III cohort is the sixth and last phase of the project, which launched in 2015 and includes 194 schools from 71 districts. Emporia Middle School, Village Elementary and Walnut Elementary joined the project in the Apollo II phase.
The goal of the project is to redesign education around four guiding principles: student success skills; personalized learning; family, business and community partnerships; and real-world applications.
Eventually, all schools in the state will undergo the redesign process, but Riverside principal Katie Adams said that this will be the last year that schools will be able to obtain additional support from the state level.
“We knew that was going to be an important piece of it, so it was really important that our school got on board at that time,” she said.
Allyson Lyman, the principal at Timmerman, said that the support from the state would also be vital for its redesign process.
“We get to go to meetings each month with a support center, a learning center — Greenbush — and they’re going to help us walk through the process of making our plan and really figuring out what makes the most sense for our school and for our district moving forward,” she said.
The redesign process is not uniform and allows schools to make the changes that will best serve the needs of the populations that make up their student bodies. This is important, Adams said, because no two schools are alike.
“Timmerman and Riverside are very different schools within one community, so we’ll be able to identify the needs that are unique to each building and move in those directions while at the same time matching those with district goals and district visions,” she said.
The 2021-22 school year will be a planning year, where ideas can be experimented with and scrapped or altered as necessary.
“Redesign is really driven by the teachers and so by having these meetings with the state, looking at their needs, thinking about what are our goals as a building? What do we really want to fine-tune? What do we want to tweak a little bit? What direction do we want to take?” said Judy Stanley, interim executive director of teaching and learning. “This year is really about looking at needs, looking at the purpose of redesign and seeing what are we going to do as a building that still supports the district’s goals.”
Adams said that the redesign process does not mean that the schools involved will be throwing out everything they’ve done in the past, but rather that the schools will be able to explore new ways of meaningfully engaging students.
“Our flight team has met just this week and we’ve kind of come up with some things,” Adams said. “Social-emotional learning, we always want to build on that. Another thing our building is looking at is interventions. How do we get some of our lower-achieving students to achieve at a higher rate and how do we use our current staff maybe a little differently?”
Lyman said that Timmerman wanted to focus on “personalized learning, so creating learning opportunities that really meet the needs and the interests of our students moving forward and helping them to develop those skills that are needed to really tackle an ever-changing world.”
She added that staff at Timmerman were excited for the upcoming redesign process.
“It gives that opportunity to be creative, to look at things from a different perspective and really address some of the concerns that are in our educational system that they want to be fixing anyway,” she said. “We want to meet the needs of all of our students, so how can we do that efficiently? How can we make sure that learning is fun and something that meets their needs?”
Stanley said that the district’s long-term vision for the redesign process is not just to churn out more successful students, but also to create a school system that children enjoy and that instills in them a love of learning that extends beyond the time they spend inside the classroom.
“I think greater student achievement, but also building that love for children to be at school, watching those kids — no matter what age they are, pre-K through 12 — being excited about coming to school and seeing the need to build skills in their interest areas and seeing education more lifelong versus, maybe, an 8-3 or until I’m 18,” she said.
Lyman said that Timmerman’s hope is to best support its students to help them achieve their personal aspirations.
“We know that our students have big dreams and are capable of doing amazing things, so really I think the long-term goal of redesign is to structure our educational system to help them be able to do that so by the time we’re done, they have the skills and disposition and the tools they need in order to do whatever they want to do in life,” she said.
