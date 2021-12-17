Emil “Mike” Francis Williams III, 59, of Vincennes, IN went to be with the Lord December 14, 2021. He was born in Denver, Colorado April 15, 1962 to Emil “Sam” F. Williams Jr. and Virginia Williams. Mike graduated from Council Grove High School in Kansas, class of 1980. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Janet “Jan” Williams, June 11, 1983. Mike attended Newman School of Nursing in Emporia, Kansas then graduated with his BSN from Vincennes University.
He worked as a Nurse for Herington Municipal Hospital in Kansas before moving to Indiana, Good Samaritan Hospital for 31 years, and Advance travel nursing in Jasper, Valpo, Murry, KY, and Springfield, MO. Mike was a dependable, skilled, and hardworking man. He was known to be an amazing IV starter and would happily give help when needed. Mike worked in many departments throughout his years as a nurse from the Emergency Room, Critical Care Units, Med Surg, Surgery, and Endoscopy. He truly loved being a nurse and would take great pride in talking to and teaching nursing students.
Mike was a proud father of four amazing kids. He is known to them as a wonderful listener, best advice giver, fantastic cook (especially his chili, grilling, and wacky cakes), excellent present wrapper, devoted Dad, Husband, and Poppy. Mike made sure to coach the kids’ softball and baseball teams when they played, attended band shows, and any extracurricular activities for his kids and grandkids. He really liked to spend time with his family; whether it was holidays or lunch dates.
Mike had many hobbies! He would spend time fishing, bowling, and tinkering with small engines. Mike liked to hunt mushrooms, even though he didn’t like to eat them. In the earlier years he would hunt pheasant and quail. He was passionate about singing; he happily sang on two choirs, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Choir (St. John’s) and First Baptist Church Choir. Mike loved watching college basketball, especially the Kansas Jayhawks. He would always wear a Jayhawks shirt for game day. Mike was known to say “I may live in Indiana, but I will never be a Hoosier”. He truly never met a stranger and helped so many people through the years. Mike will be deeply missed by his family, friends, co-workers, and community.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Emil Francis Williams and Dorothy Agnes Williams; mother-in-law, Jean Robison; and brother-in-law, Ed Rohling.
Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jan Williams; parents, Emil “Sam” Williams and Virginia Williams; children, Dr. Megan (Daniel) Brames, Emily (Danny) Bushnell, Dr. Nate (Andrea) Williams, and Gretchen (Logan) Hamilton; grandchildren, Bella, Millie, Finn, Owen, Jamie, Oliver, and Silas; brother, Dominick (Nick) Williams; siblings-in-law, Robert (Cindy) Robison, Jeannie Rohling, Tom (Tammy) Robison, Jennifer (Ron) St. Bonnett, and Martha (Ralph) Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
Goodwin Siever’s Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Williams. Visitation will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 from 11 am - 3 pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be held at 3 pm with Tim Kirk officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Choir or First Baptist Church Choir. Please mail donations to PO Box 518, Owensville, IN 47665.
