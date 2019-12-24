Rocking Santas
Members of the Strong City Preservation Alliance will be rocking on the steps of the 1900 Theater in appreciation of the continued community support for the theater.
The Clauses will be there from 5 - 6 p.m. today. Drive by and honk your support and try to catch a candy cane.
NRH Auxiliary Toy Drive
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary will be accepting $5 donations for its pediatric stuffed animal toy drive throughout the month of December. The donations can be made at the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Gift Shoppe, located just inside the east lobby at Entrance F.
This $5 gift can help put a smile on the face of a lab or ER child patient.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. Jan. 2 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Be the lifeline patients need. To make a life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
People who donate blood now through Jan. 5 receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
New Year’s Ride and Run
Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co. will hold a New Year’s Ride and Run to start 2020 off right at noon Jan. 1 at the Campus Woods at Emporia State University.
Join in for a run or ride on the trails or head out for a spin on gravel. Gravel is a short 10-15 miles and very beginner friendly. Then, plan to meet up at Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., 716 Commercial St., from 1 - 2 p.m. for hot coffee and cocoa and talk about the coming year.
Cornhole and chili
Harry & Lloyd’s 2nd Annual Indoor Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook-off starts 2 p.m. Jan. 11 in downtown Americus.
This will benefit the North Lyon County Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items along with clean or new coats, gloves, socks, etc. will be accepted through Jan. 11 at the restaurant. Fill the Harry & Lloyd’s Bus with donations from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 11. Donations will be picked up if needed.
Participate in one or both events, payouts to winners. For more information, call 620-443-5066.
Superbowl II
The Girl Scouts’ 2nd annual Superbowl at Flint Hills Lanes is 1 - 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Come out dressed in your best “SuperFAN” or Super Bowl attire. Prizes will be awarded throughout the party for various plays and the best dressed SuperFAN. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun. Cost is $20 and includes bowling and shoes. Register by Jan. 18 on UltraCamp.
For information, call Gwen Harris: 342-3609 or harrisgwen1976@gmail.com.
