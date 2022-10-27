Coyote Composite MTB, the Emporia area's Kansas Interscholastic Cycling League team, is hosting a fundraising race Saturday northwest of town.
The Tricks N Trails ride is a beginner friendly trail designed to introduce kids to bikes, as well as teach bike handling skills.
"We basically want to keep up the interest and get people involved," said Ryan Balkenhol, one of the organizers. "We want to show them what these kids are doing out there on the trails when they're racing and participating, and give some other kids that maybe aren't sure quite what we do here at Team Coyote Composite, to have the opportunity to come out and race."
Balkenhol said a two-mile course has been set up at 3000 Tracy's Crossing. It's private property, he said, but it's "a pretty venue."
Riders will be broken out into age groups to give each rider a fair shot at the trail. Balkenhol said check-in and registration begins at 10:30 - 11:45 a.m. at the course, with volunteers available to direct cars to parking areas.
The first race starts at noon. Balkenhol said the course is beginner-level and set up to make it easy for spectators to watch their riders on the trail.
"A lot of times mountain bike races get pretty spread out and it's not very spectator-friendly," he said. "This is kind of similar to a cross country run set-up."
Burgers, hot dogs and brats will be available to purchase for $5 and drinks are $1 or $2.
"We're gearing up for 2023 and dtrying to get ahead and get some fundraising going," Balkenhol said.
Coyote Composite MTB is always on the look out for bikes and equipment for riders who can't afford to buy them themselves. They also offer scholarships.
For more information on Coyote Composite MTB, follow @EmporiaNICA on Facebook page. You can also check out the event's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085672353150.
