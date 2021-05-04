The Lyon County Commission will decide whether to extend its local disaster declaration at its action session at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Jarrod Fell, Lyon County Emergency Manager, will discuss the issue with the commission with the possibility of extending it a further 28 days or allowing it to expire.
The commission will also hear annual reports for 2020 from Amanda Cunningham, CEO of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, and Chip Woods, Lyon County Engineer.
County controller Dan Williams will discuss a 2021 contract with Silverson Security with the commission.
There will be no public health update from Renee Hively and Dr. Ladun Oyenuga of Lyon County Public Health as the commission decided last week to do intermittent updates rather than weekly updates.
Public comment is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
