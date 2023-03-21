HARTFORD — More than $6,000 was raised Monday night for the USD 252 Honor Flight program as a packed gymnasium of spectators watched community members and students play games of donkey basketball.
The event took place at Hartford High School and incorporated teams from the district’s student guardians, staff, and Lyon County 1st Responders.
The Olpe Jacks, a team of Olpe High Juniors and Seniors, won the first game against the Hartford Hot Shotz, a team of Hartford High Juniors and Seniors. The second game consisted of USD 252 staff versus Lyon County 1st Responders — Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies and Sheriff Jeff Cope, and Rural Fire Department members from in and around Hartford. It was a close game, but the 1st Responders were the victors and victors of the championship game over the Olpe Jacks.
The evening’s festivities began with a Walking Taco meal organized by Dana Cole. Halftime entertainment were free donkey rides for the kids, and raffle tickets were sold during the game for a handmade quilt featuring a military theme that was made and donated by Pat Hall, a Remington cooler donated by Veteran John Simon, and a canvas print of the Jefferson Memorial donated by local veteran Marvin Tajchman.
The money raised helps send veterans to Washington D.C. to visit monuments erected in their honor, as well as other memorials and landmarks in and around D.C. USD 252’s next Honor Flight trip is set for April 24-25.
"The Honor Flight Coordinators would like to thank everyone who participated in the event, those who came to help, watch, eat, and buy raffle tickets for contributions to a great cause for our military veterans," organizers said in a written release.
