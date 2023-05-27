Sallie Edition 2023 is about to hit mailboxes in the Emporia area.
Revealed on The Gazette Facebook page Friday by editor Ashley Walker, this year Sallie celebrates 10 years of publication for the magazine.
“This is a very special edition,” Walker said. “We’ve been producing this magazine for a decade ... it’s hard to believe.”
This year’s edition features not only some new faces from around town, but it is also a look back at the last 10 years.
“We thought it would be fun to do a look back and an update on all of our Sallie cover girls,” Walker said. “They are a unique group of women.”
Starting with the first cover girl, Karen Shonrock in 2013 to last year’s cover girl, Sherry Willard, readers will get a chance to see what they have been up to since it was their year to grace the cover of Sallie.
“It was fun, especially, for some of those first few covers, to see what they are doing now.”
Sallie 2023 also features some new faces and names, like this year’s cover girl, Anna Black. She is an Emporia girl whose profound story of grief, struggle and loss put her on an unexpected, yet inspiring journey as both an artist and entrepreneur.
Other features include Zoo director Lisa Keith and farmer/rancher Jacquelyne Leffler.
Walker noted that all of the features in Sallie this year have something in common.
“They were all born and raised in Emporia or the Emporia area,” she said “Even our Hey Mister was born and raised here.”
“It was kind of a coincidence, really, that they all had that in common, but we thought it was pretty neat. It’s really a testament to so many of us who have chosen to either stay here — or return to Emporia — and really invest in the community.”
Sallie Magazine is delivered free to every household in Emporia, something unusual for publications of this size and scope, said Walker.
“We are very committed to providing Sallie at no charge to local readers,” she said. “This magazine is about our community, our town and specifically the women in the Emporia area who are making this a great place to live.
“But the only way we can do that is with the support of the local business community. We are so thankful for our advertisers who believe in the publication and choose to support it. We could not do it without them.”
Sallie Magazine has won Best Magazine in Kansas multiple times over the last ten years and has a circulation of more than 14,000 issues annually.
