Lyndon - Virginia Lee (Beatty) Kersten passed away on June 30, 2023 at Midland Care in Topeka, KS. She was born on July 3, 1924 in Lyndon, Kansas. Her Parents were David Carl and Vesta Burkdoll Beatty. She was 98 years of age, just 3 days before her 99th birthday.
Virginia chose to begin her career in 1941 serving at the Osage County Courthouse. She was elected County Clerk in 1966 and served as that official until her retirement in 1993. She also served for decades as an elected Republican precinct woman in the Lyndon community through
2023. She was an officer in the Osage County Republican Women’s group serving as Vice President from 2008-2011. She also encouraged many statewide elected officials who knew her personally. Professional and always on top of her duties as an elected official in Osage County government, Virginia was known to be the epitome of proper election protocol. She was the recipient of the Nancy Landon Kassebaum Woman of Achievement Award by the Kansas Federation of Republican Women in 2014, she also served as the 5th Congressional District Director for KFRW from 1990-1991. She was well acquainted with many of the Kansas State Officials and a true patriot with her encouraging words and actions.
Virginia was an active member of the Lyndon Saddle Club for many years. She worked in the concession stand and supported activities surrounding her brother Charles and family.
Virginia also worked at Beatty’s Western Wear for several years supporting many aspects of the business. She had a keen eye for fashion and enjoyed making all customers feel welcome.
Virginia was also a member and regular attendee at the Wesleyan-Methodist Church on East 6th in Lyndon for many years. Although having no children of her own, she bestowed her love, affection and legacy on her many nieces, nephews and even her grand-nephews. She married Rawlin Kersten on March 1, 1946 near Lyndon. He preceded her in death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Noble, Clayton, and Charles Beatty; her three sisters, Ferne Beal, Hazel Christiason and Marguerite Gray; and her many, many friends.
Funeral services for Virginia will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 8 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions for Virginia may be made to the Midland Care Hospice or the Lyndon Library and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
