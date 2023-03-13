Julia Rodriguez, 70, of Midwest City, Oklahoma was born on April 16, 1952 and died on December 14, 2022.
Julia was the daughter of Anastacio and Reyes Torres Rodriguez and step-mother, Nicholasa Rodriguez.
Surviving family members include three brothers, Joe Rodriguez of Wichita, KS, Frank Rodriguez of Emporia, KS, Tony Rodriguez of Midwest City, OK; two sisters, Marcelina Bruce of Emporia, KS, Mary Florence Rodriguez of Emporia, KS; and step-sister, Mary Rodriguez of Emporia, KS.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Sylvester Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Fedencio Rodriguez, Albert Rodriguez, Blas Rodriguez, Alfred Rodriguez, and Baby Joseph Rodriguez.
Funeral services will be held at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The Rosary will be at 11:30 am with the Mass service following at 12:00 pm.
