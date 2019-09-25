Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 2:35 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 700 W. 6th Ave., 3:27 p.m.
Harassment, 2200 Prairie St., 4:04 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50 and Industrial Road, 4:45 p.m.
Traffic stop, 10 block S. Cottonwood St., 6:13 p.m.
Law information report, 400 Dorset St., 10:49 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Lost property, 1400 Road 190, Emporia, 1:30 p.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 3:03 p.m.
Medical - overdose/poisoning, location and time redacted
Non-injury accident, S. Congress St. and W. Copley Ave., Emporia, 6:58 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Burglary, 500 Mechanic St., 2:26 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 3:28 p.m.
Criminal damage, 400 W. 8th Ave., 4:21 p.m.
Burglary, 1300 East St., 6:05 p.m.
Fuel drive-off, 100 S. Commercial St., 8:39 p.m.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.