Kenneth J. Stevenson, age 60, died at his home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after battling multiple lengthy illnesses.
Kenny was born September 9, 1961 to Delbert and Virginia (Brown) Stevenson of Olpe and was a life-long resident of Lyon County.
Throughout his life he enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and fishing and trips to Eagle Creek with brothers, friends, and his dog.
His dream was to serve his country in the Armed Forces after graduating from Olpe High School, but severe tinnitus kept him from that goal. He later shared his love of country by writing patriotic poetry and dedicating selections to local servicemen.
As a skilled carpenter, Kenny found his niche in the lumber business and was a valued employee to Home Lumber in Emporia. From there he went on to start his own company, American Dreams, building beautiful houses in Lyon County and the surrounding area.
Kenny was a beloved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to the Stevenson family and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Jeffrey. He is survived by three brothers and three sisters and spouses - Sid (and Sandy), Peggy (and Jay), Bev, Sally (and Kim), Rich (and Marcia), and Patrick (and Brenda), as well as 15 loving nieces and nephews.
A private service for the family is planned. Condolences may be left for the family at www.signaturefunerals.com. Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
