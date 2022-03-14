A motorcyclist was injured in a wreck shortly after midnight Monday in Emporia.
Police say Adolfo Martinez, 31, of Emporia wrecked a bike in the 100 block of Union Street. He was taken to Newman Regional health with injuries.
Officers had few details on the crash Monday morning, but hope to have more Tuesday.
