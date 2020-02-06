Lyon County State Bank congratulated Senior Vice President Russell Bonitatibus Jr. on Thursday for a successful year as the Emporia Chamber’s Chairman of the Board.
“I am proud and honored to have been selected and have served as Chairman of the Board," Bonitatibus said. "To me, this is the ultimate compliment when other leaders in your community select you for this leadership position, especially since Emporia has so many great, qualified leaders to choose from.”
During his year as Chairman of the Board he had many accomplishments, but the biggest is the Ignite Emporia Campaign in which Bonitatibus and the Board of Directors were able to kick off a successful fundraising campaign to develop and assist with implementing the Ignite campaign’s five-year strategic plan initiative.
Bonitatibus said the year went by fast, and he couldn’t have done it without a devoted Chamber staff, the Chamber Board of Directors and the many community leaders that stepped up in the Ignite Emporia Campaign.
Bonitatibus has severed in many rolls since joining the Emporia Chamber of Commerce in 1998, including Ambassadors Committee Chairman, Joint Economic Advisory Committee member, Veteran’s Committee and now Chairman of the Board. He has also previously received the Chamber Volunteer of the Year award.
Lyon County State Bank President Brad Yount said, “We want to thank Russ for his service as Chairman of the Board and all his other civic service and community involvement," LCSB President Brad Yount said. "He represents us well.”
Bonitatibus has been with Lyon County State Bank since 2001.
