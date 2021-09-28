HOTT Spanish Language Film Night
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow will host a Spanish language film night from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at the Emporia Granada Theatre, located at 807 Commercial St.
The movie is family-friendly. Come out and enjoy the show.
Undercover at the VFW
Come out to VFW Post 1980, 932 Graphic Arts Rd., to support the USD 252 Honor Flight program. From 7:30 - 10:30 p.m enjoy music, raffles and more. Prizes for the best 80s outfit.
Volunteers needed
Hand In Hand Hospice is offering an all-day volunteer training class from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the ESU School of Nursing building, 1127 Chestnut St., room 107. Lunch is included for this no cost program.
Volunteer duties could include providing companionship to terminally ill individuals, providing support to grieving individuals, assisting with general office work, fundraising and special events. No special skills or experience needed. Masks are required. To RSVP, please call 620-340-6177 by Monday, Oct. 11.
Blood drive
The Emporia Community blood drive will be held noon - 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 8 a.m - 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. To make your life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia.” You can also call 800-733-2767 or make an appointment via the Red Cross app. Be sure to bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
Penny Supper canceled
Hartford UMC’s October Penny Supper has been canceled due to COVID-19. Please check again for decisions on November’s meal.
Sertoma breakfast
The 11th annual Sertoma Club of Emporia breakfast fundraiser will be held as a drive-thru from 7 - 11 a.m. Oct. 2 in the Emporia Senior Center parking lot, 603 E. 12th Ave.
Menu includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage patties, milk and orange juice. An alternate biscuit sausage sandwich will be available for those who don’t want biscuits and gravy. Tickets are $5 each.
For advance tickets or to be a sponsor for the event, contact a Sertoma member or an ESU nursing student.
You can contact the Sertoma Club through the club’s Facebook page using Messenger.
29th annual Neosho Rapids
Haunted House
The 29th Annual Neosho Rapids Haunted House will be held 6 - 11 p.m. Oct. 23 - 30, starting at the Neosho Rapids Community Center, 238 N. Main St. Tickets are $10, with $1 off for those who bring a canned food donation. Children ages 3 and under are free. Face masks are required. The event is sponsored by the Neosho Rapids Lions Club, Fire District No. 5 and the Neosho Rapids Projects Committee.
Lap the Lakes gravel grinder
Lap the Lakes is Saturday, Oct. 2. Register for the 6th annual Lap the Lakes gravel grinder. Enjoy this fully supported gravel fundraiser race with 70, 40, and 20 mile options. Shorter distances to appeal to the beginners and those who just want to enjoy the day.
Register at www.bikereg.com/lapthelakes. More information at www.lapthelakes.org.
