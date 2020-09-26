The Allen Farmers Market featured fresh vegetables, honey, baked bread, cookie dough, free samples, live music and the Emporia Arts Council Thursday evening. EAC showed up to bring art to the market — a way to reach out to other communities to provide free art activity.
“We service around the county. So, we have not made it out to Allen in a long time,” said Molly Mansel, EAC Art Education Coordinator. “We are excited to provide some art to the community of Allen. We really enjoy partnering with the Emporia Farmers Market — they are a great organization to work with.”
Mansel helped five young artists at the beginning of the market to make tissue paper art. She shared how excited the children were to make paper butterflies and flowers.
“Right now we are celebrating the whole month of Hispanic Heritage Month. It is one of the in-house classes we are holding here,” she explained. It is a little bit of a promo to get people to take the classes here at the arts center.”
The tissue paper flowers look like dahlias — which are native to Mexico.
Mansel said that the art mobile provides assistance for EAC to travel to different communities to bring services to people who do not live within city limits.
Tissue paper art is just one activity the art mobile brought outside of Emporia.
“We have [another] one planned for Oct. 5 in Olpe at their Farmers Market,” Mansel said. “We are hoping this fall to continue our market series in small towns and surrounding counties.”
Depending on how much tissue paper art was made at Allen determines if EAC will bring more tissue paper art to Olpe or a different free art activity.
Follow EAC on Facebook @emporiaartscouncil to stay up to date with more information about its in-house classes and art activities. You can visit the Olpe Farmers Market from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and the Allen Farmers Market from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. every Thursday.
