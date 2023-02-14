Did you forget what today is? Are you in trouble now and want to do something special but only have a few minutes before your loved one figures it all out?
Fear not, Murphy’s Menu to the rescue.
Before your sweetheart gets wise to your lack of planning, prime them with a snappy cocktail in a champagne glass.
PROSECCO COCKTAIL
2 Tablespoons of red fruit juice
Prosecco or Cava, chilled
This can be pomegranate juice, cherry juice, cranberry-raspberry blend — whatever you have on hand that is the color of love. Skewer a maraschino or Luxardo cherry to lay across the brim and voila!
Dash into the kitchen, grab some round crackers and sliced cheese. Cut the cheese slices into strips and make “X’ shapes with the cheese on the round cracker — “Xs and Os.” There you go. Also, put on a pot of water to boil.
After another cocktail, let your date pick some music while you dash into the kitchen and make a very fast cacio y pepe. Don’t stumble — it’s essentially macaroni and cheese.
CACIO Y PEPE
Pasta
Butter
Olive oil (optional)
Parmesan
Salt
Pepper
Cook enough spaghetti or other pasta — just not elbows if you can help it — for two servings, al dente. While the spaghetti is boiling, get a saucepan out and melt a tablespoon of butter with a tablespoon of oil (or two tablespoons butter).
Grate some parmesan cheese, or if you don’t have any, use Feta crumbles, Oaxaca, Parmesan in the can, whatever genteel white cheese you can lay your hands on.
Drain the cooked pasta, put it in the saucepan and stir along with the cheese (around a cup of cheese), a little salt and generous grinds from the pepper mill or shakes from the shaker. If it looks dry, add a splash of cream, half-and-half, whole milk, — even sour cream if you have to. This entire process will take around 10 minutes.
The pasta goes into bowls and you have a side plate of bread. Only have sandwich bread? Toast it, trim the crusts and cut on the diagonal. Dinner is served. You can stick with Prosecco or switch to Agua Fresca or iced tea. I would head straight for the Pinot Grigio, myself.
AMUSE BOUCHE
As it is February and lettuce is being persnickety right now, instead of a salad after the pasta, serve some nuts and dried fruit — peanuts and raisins, craisins and cashews — open a bag of trail mix and put it in a silver serving dish with a couple of dessert spoons — whatever you’ve got. The textures will make a good contrast with the pasta.
Now for a strong finish. Turn on the broiler. Do you have ramekins? No? How about a small casserole dish? Whatever you’ve got that can take the broiler: it’s helpful if it can also be your serving dish, but you can spoon this out into a dessert bowl, too.
Put a layer of fresh or canned fruit in the bottom of the dish. We’re making enough to serve two. Cherries, strawberries, peaches, pears, mangos — whatever is ready to eat. Spread a half-inch to an inch layer of sour cream over the fruit. Sprinkle a light layer of brown sugar (light or dark) over the top and place the dish four to five inches under the broiler.
Check on your Valentine to see if they need another beverage, maybe dim a few lights and then start watching your dessert after four minutes. The sugar will caramelize, the sour cream will melt slightly and you will have created a Fruit Brulee without even trying. Too hard.
FRUIT BRULEE
Fresh or canned fruit
Sour cream
Brown sugar
While it is much easier to prepare in advance for special occasions, you can avoid appearing lame and uncaring with a last-minute save. Of course, your sweetheart will love you regardless and may even appreciate the last -minute scramble all the more because you thought they were important enough to do it.
Let’s get cooking.
