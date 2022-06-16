David Neil Gold of Emporia, died on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. He was 66.
David was born on January 14, 1956 in Horton, Kansas the son of Thomas H. and Alyce M. Burke Gold. He married Cheryl Lynn Bletscher on August 1, 1986 in Emporia, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: wife, Cheryl Lynn Gold of Emporia; son, Joshua Gold of Breckenridge, Colorado; grandson, Clayton Michael Danielson of Granby, Missouri; brothers, John Gold of Topeka, Gary Gold of Hugoton, and Pat Gold of Goff, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Chelsea Lynn Gold; brother, Michael K. Gold.
David started working for Bunge North America in 1983, the same year he met and fell in love with his wife Cheryl. He became the Processing Superintendent in 1996 before retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Wetmore. David graduated Wetmore High School in 1974 as a multi-sport athlete who appeared on almost every page of his high school yearbook. He then went on to Kansas State for two years where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi, where his fraternity brothers coined him “Tonto”. Despite all these accomplishments, David’s true passion was raising his children, Chelsea and Joshua.
David was a survivor of throat cancer that he battled and beat in 2002. In 2021 David fell ill again with pneumonia which he battled and won, only to find out he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a year later. Despite these health setbacks David overcame this adversity and was planning on a long and happy life. Unfortunately, life had another plan and on June 13th David passed suddenly surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with burial following at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday night at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the Mayo Clinic can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
